Park County is rife with irrigation projects. They have transformed our landscape from a dry sagebrush steppe to a watered countryside amenable to agriculture and human development.
In 1894 the federal government ratified the Carey Act. The bill was introduced by Joseph Carey, a U.S. Senator from Wyoming who owned a ranch along the Greybull River near Meeteetse. The Carey Act allowed private corporations to build irrigation systems and profit from the subsequent sale of the land and water. The new law was a result of the recognized inability of individual homesteaders to single-handedly develop desert land within the public domain.
The Cody Canal was an outgrowth of this shift in government policy. George Beck and William Cody, along with their posse of investors, created the Shoshone Irrigation Company to oversee the construction of the ambitious canal project. Long before the canal was even completed, advertisements printed in distant newspapers enticed settlers to Wyoming with statements like “fine land waits the plow” and “unlimited water waits the cultivator.”
A crew of ditch diggers broke ground on the Cody Canal in 1895. From the headgate on the lower South Fork, the route snaked in a northeasterly direction around the base of Cedar Mountain. Large flumes were needed to conduct water across Sulphur Creek and around the red Chugwater outcrops southwest of Cody.
Fashioning an artificial watercourse from the local sand and clay proved to be a maddening experience for all involved. There were few past irrigation projects by which to calculate construction costs, and the venture ultimately went well beyond its initial budget. Investors and settlers alike were constantly frustrated by the painfully slow progress of the critical conduit. Among other challenges, the ubiquity of prairie dog holes triggered an annoying abundance of leaks and washouts.
Many of the greenhorns enticed by hyperbolic ads found in Eastern newspapers were dejected upon examining arid plains where they had been promised verdant fields. A large majority quickly left the area to seek greener pastures. Only a few stayed, mostly because, as some later said, they were too poor to move away.
Water finally trickled into the dusty townsite of Cody in the spring of 1897. A lateral traveled through town along the base of the bench while the main channel continued on to Sage Creek.
Early townspeople were overjoyed when they finally had easy access to water. Cody’s first newspaper, the Shoshone Valley News, reported that “what for centuries has been a dry barren waste will this year be transformed into beautiful lawns and gardens and productive fields of grain.”
The full length of the Cody Canal was not completed until 1906, and even then, it only irrigated some 12,000 acres of the original 25,000 acre objective. In 1907 the Shoshone Irrigation Company turned the management of the canal over to the settlers under the aegis of the Cody Canal Association, and later the Cody Canal Irrigation District.
A thorough account of the exasperating travails of the Shoshone Irrigation Company and the construction of the Cody Canal is found in Robert Bonner’s “William F. Cody’s Wyoming Empire: The Buffalo Bill Nobody Knows.”
The Cody Canal still serves the irrigation needs of Cody and the surrounding farmers and subdivisions. Some of the infrastructure has been updated, the course of a few laterals has been altered, but the canal painstakingly built all those years ago keeps flowing.
