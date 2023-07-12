Beauvais column.jpg

A crew working on the Cody Canal pose near their camp on Sulphur Creek below a large flume (visible above the men) that was constructed along the nearby rock cliffs in order to get water to the town of Cody. Park County Archives photo.

Park County is rife with irrigation projects. They have transformed our landscape from a dry sagebrush steppe to a watered countryside amenable to agriculture and human development.

