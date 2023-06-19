So, do you smell something?
Researchers in business, marketing, technology and psychology are counting on it. From homes and cars to offices and public places—yes, even to the skin we wear—smell is big business.
I found an article in my “stash” from some 20 years ago that connected one’s success in the workplace with how you smell. At the time, Dr. Alan Hirsch at the Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation in Chicago contended folks with foul odors “won’t thrive career-wise.” As he put it, “People have very emotional responses to odors (because) the olfactory lobe—the part of the brain that processes smells—is connected to the limbic system, which controls emotions.” Consequently, workers can sabotage their work success by simply smelling bad.
Of course, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist, or Dr. Hirsch for that matter, to know scent has to be an industry in the millions and billions of dollars range. Take the deodorant aisle in any store, for example. An individual is downright offensive if he or she has a bad odor—the proverbial “B.O.” Anything written about job interviews will almost always have the advice, “Be sure to shower and use antiperspirant.” Sixty-seven percent of women in Dr. Hirsch’s study held that their personal aroma affected their success at work.
These days, though, we’re cautioned about heavy perfumes. Perhaps the key is whether everyone around us is coughing or sneezing.
Not only are marketers looking at how we smell personally, but across the store, we’ll find the air freshener aisle. Take our houses, for example. We’ve been convinced ordinary air in our homes isn’t good enough; it has to be scented. Now, one’s abode can smell like anything from laundry outside on a clothesline to pumpkin pie in the oven. New aroma devices have several scents to choose from in one unit and tiny fans to diffuse the scent. My question is: How do we know one scent is good and another is bad?
When I was a kid in Nebraska, the town where I lived had a factory that processed sugar beets. I can tell you that smell from that factory was not sweet at all. Plus, Torrington wasn’t far from us, and—no offense to those kind folks in Goshen County—the smell of the stockyards there permeated the air. It was anything but “fragrant.” Even the wonderful hot springs in our neck of the woods have the drawback of that “rotten eggs” odor.
Pam Scholder Ellen, Associate Director, WomenLead Program at Georgia State University, is a marketing scholar. She has studied consumers and scent, and says, “All of the other senses, you think about before you respond. With scent, your brain responds before you think.”
Stepping out in Cody country, especially in the summer, gives us all kinds of scents like the smells of roasting chickens at the grocery store or french fries at our favorite burger joint. When the neighbors mow their lawns, the smell of new-mown grass is so summer-y. Perhaps that might be a scent to replicate in an air freshener? And, of course, there are the scents of flowers and trees that the Cody breeze keeps aloft.
What’s that smell? We just have to give our thinking a few seconds to catch up with our noses.
