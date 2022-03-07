To the editor:
As usual, the Cody Regional Health Annual Report talks about many topics, but never says anything about how much money Quorum Health Resources is taking out of our hospital. The CEO and CFO don’t work for Cody Regional Health, they work for a huge for-profit company called Quorum Health Resources, based out of Brentwood, Tenn. So we have a out-of-state, for-profit company running a property tax-aided rural hospital.
I believe that causes huge conflicts of interests! As you can tell, all of the new buildings are always monstrosities. Quorum has many, many fingers that the public is not informed of, it appears. It is said that Quorum also takes a percentage of Cody Regional Health’s profits, as well.
It makes no sense to me, why we would want the CEO and CFO of Cody Regional Health not working for us! It is time to make changes to Cody Regional Health and get Quorum Health Resources out of our pockets. Thank you for your time.
(s) terry tarbett
Wapiti
