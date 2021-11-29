One of the things we said our thanks for during Thanksgiving dinner was the selfless work of our local volunteer firefighters.
The recent fire in Clark drove home the importance of these people who step up to help their community in times of need.
During the deadly incident, community members left their own homes to defend the community as a whole. Volunteers from Powell responded as well. Then, when a call for mutual aid went out late at night, more than 20 volunteers from the Cody-area fire departments responded as well, with many out there for more than 14 hours.
These are people who have day jobs, families and other responsibilities. They drop what they’re doing to go help when called, and we should always be thankful to those willing to risk their lives for us.
It also says much about the area communities that often these volunteer fire departments, whether on the South Fork or North Fork, Sunlight or Cody, are fully staffed and have waitlists for people who want to join.
How incredible is it to live in a community where people are lining up for the chance to be called away from work or the family dinner table to a fire call that may take minutes or half a day? How thankful should we be to live in a community where people are willing to risk their lives to save those of people they may not know?
We are thankful for the employers and families who are willing to see their employee or loved one race out at a moment’s notice.
We are thankful to live in a place where so many people are willing to do just that.
We hope everyone feels the same way and, just maybe, is willing to sign up and be one of those crucial volunteer firefighters ready to step up and help out.
