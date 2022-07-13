To the editor:
A sign of time times is the “identity” movement.
Some people no longer feel confined to what they are based on facts and reality, and instead just claim to be what they want to be. This identity movement has spilled over from popular culture into politics right here in Park County Wyoming.
The Sons of Freedom hosted a candidate’s forum on June 30. Sandy Newsome, who represents Wyoming House District 24, attended. Ms. Newsome seems to be a nice person, but we are not just voting for nice people. We are seeking representation with solid Republican values, whom we can trust to represent us as such in Cheyenne.
Which begs the fundamental question: Why Ms. Newsome is running as a Republican given her voting record?
Actions speak louder than words, campaign talk and campaign promises. Three different websites track legislator voting records: Wyovote.com, WyoRino and Evidence Based Wyoming.
In all three, Ms. Newsome rates toward the bottom of all Republicans in Wyoming and Park County. As an example, Ms. Newsome voted with Republicans just 30% of the time. In contrast, Park County’s Tim French, Rachel Rodriguez-Williams and Dan Laursen voted with Republicans 80 to 100% of the time.
Someone who votes AGAINST Republican 70% of the time on key legislation is clearly NOT a solid Republican in action. Ms. Newsome explained she follows the U.S. Constitution to guide her decisions. Well, so do liberal judges and liberal legislators.
Holding up a copy of the Constitution means nothing if you interpret and act on it like a Democrat-liberal.
Ms. Newsome may self-identify as a Republican, but her voting record shows she should be running as Democrat or Independent. She ran as an Independent in 2016 and lost, and subsequently switched to Republican.
A cold fact about Wyoming politics is that it is tough to be elected as a Democrat. Many politicians, so called Republicans in Name Only (RINOS), run as Republicans believing that having an “R” behind their name gets them a ticket to Cheyenne. Unfortunately, it is true and explains why we have so many RINOs in Cheyenne.
Don’t take an “R” behind someone’s name as an indicator that they act and vote like a solid Republican. Tune out the home-spun stories, the campaign talk and the excuses. Look at the actions and voting records yourself, and compare to other reliable Republicans.
Let’s not send a RINO back to Cheyenne. We deserve better. Fortunately, voters in HD 24 have an alternative: rock-solid Republican Nina Webber.
(s) jim vetter
Cody
(1) comment
How long have you lived in Park County, Mr. Vetter?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.