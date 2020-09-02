Next Monday is Labor Day, a day set aside to recognize and celebrate America’s workers.
But this year with the shutdown of the economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans have been forced into the unemployment lines.
For the vast majority, Americans want to work. They take pride in their jobs and their skills. They want to be employed. They want to earn a paycheck. They want to be able to support their families.
The celebration of the Labor Day holiday has changed over the years.
Signed into law as a legal holiday by President Grover Cleveland in 1894, the day was originally intended to be a means of unifying union workers and reducing work hours.
Since then it has evolved into a day to signify the end of summer and a day to have the last barbecue of the season.
However, it is still a day to celebrate American workers. Those hard working men and women who earn a paycheck through their labors.
They are the carpenters, the cooks, the machinists, the truck drivers, the store clerks, the factory workers and on and on who keep America’s businesses afloat and thriving through their contributions.
Without those workers, the United States, or any country for that matter, could not survive.
This Monday take a few minutes to remember those workers who keep our economy stable and especially remember those who would like to be working but have been laid off because of the pandemic shutdown and its toll on American businesses.
