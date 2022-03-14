To the editor:
In that article “Forward Cody adds to outreach,” it states “the organization has helped hundreds of local businesses over the years, but those stories haven’t been publicized.”
My question is why not? You say you’re ready to tell your side of the story, I guess I’m surprised those hundreds of local businesses haven’t jumped to your defense already.
(s) karen grimm
Cody
