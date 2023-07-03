To the editor:
As I exhaled in relief when the second indictment of an ex-president was announced, I realized many would not have a similar reaction. I was relieved to see the rule of law was still hanging on, albeit by a thread.
Simultaneously, I felt incredibly sad that many of our fellow citizens are siding with lawbreakers rather than law enforcement. It seems like sticking the proverbial finger into the eye of the rule of law is in vogue today. We have those we have given the privilege and responsibility to craft our laws openly spit on the laws they enact.
The seditionists of January 6 are lauded. The recipient of the indictment has admitted openly and proudly to the crimes for which he was charged, then whines when those admissions actually have a consequence. True to form, it’s always someone else’s fault. Tragically, there are many rooting for a proud lawbreaker, while demonizing the process, the laws and, more importantly, the Constitution.
I’ll never understand how so many can remain eager to continue getting scammed of their money and their independent thought, but I guess that’s why grifting is still an ever-thriving business. As the celebration of our country’s independence approaches, I wonder how many can wave the stars and stripes alongside the stars and bars and not see the incongruence, or insanity, of that action.
Unfortunately, we may be witnessing another nail in the coffin of democracy, as it seems there is little remaining to unite the country to call out those who are proud to betray it. If we can’t unite to challenge anyone who treated our country’s safety and security information as personal bargaining chips, what else is left?
(s) Jeanette Sekan
Cody
(2) comments
What's to expect from a nation full of suckers and fools who will worship the devil it would appear. As the old saying goes...what goes round...comes round.
I agree with what you are saying. But remember, these are people that thought a pathological liar from Queens with a history of not paying contractors was somehow going to help the working man. You might as well be trying to explain time travel to a gorilla.
