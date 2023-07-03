To the editor:

(2) comments

Booneyrat
Tom Conners

What's to expect from a nation full of suckers and fools who will worship the devil it would appear. As the old saying goes...what goes round...comes round.

Report Add Reply
Justin M. Smith
Justin Smith

I agree with what you are saying. But remember, these are people that thought a pathological liar from Queens with a history of not paying contractors was somehow going to help the working man. You might as well be trying to explain time travel to a gorilla.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.