In a clash of private property rights versus public safety issues, the Park County commissioners last week ordered property owner John Leroux to remove a dock he had built without prior permission on the lower Shoshone River.
The vote was 3-1.
Commissioner Lee Livingston opposed the decision saying he didn’t want to tell a private property owner what to do with his land.
We would usually agree. However, when what one property owner does on his own land impacts other people and poses possible safety issues, the situation becomes thorny.
Many property deeds along waterways in Wyoming describe a property line as the middle of the river, so Leroux’s dock was most likely on his own property. That wasn’t the issue.
But who owns the water coming down the river and who is responsible for the safety of those using that water?
Those are some of the other factors needing consideration.
Will that dock be a hazard to the public who has a right to use the river for recreation?
Would future docks on the river exacerbate the problem?
Allowing one property owner to place a structure in the river sets a precedent and opens the door for others to place docks in the river.
Some of those other property owners may not be as conscientious about public safety. They may not construct a dock as structurally sound as the one Leroux built.
Now is the time for the commissioners, in conjunction with the State of Wyoming, the Game and Fish, the Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies with an interest in Wyoming waterways, to establish a policy concerning structures in Park County’s waterways.
We can appreciate both sides of this issue, but in the end we believe the commissioners took the correct action in ordering the removal of the dock.
