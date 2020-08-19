To the editor:
The Park County commissioners were quoted in the Aug. 11 Cody Enterprise as voting to reject supporting a name change for the Squaw Buttes.
The article said that the commissioners felt “the history and heritage of Park County is important and must remain the same today and tomorrow.” To prove history, the article cites that the name “Squaw Buttes” appeared in a USGS report as early as 1906.
Really? And the Arapaho and Shoshone and Crow have lived and hunted in this area since what historical date?
Did anyone in 1906 bother to inquire of any of these sovereign nations what names they had given those buttes? (Somehow I feel their naming would have taken place prior to 1906.)
If the commissioners truly are concerned about the “history and heritage of Park County,” if it actually is “important” that the names “remain the same today and tomorrow” (did they intend to include yesterday along with today and tomorrow?), then shouldn’t they go back to the original name given by the original inhabitants?
Or at least back to the population who hunted and fished in “Park County” prior to the colonizers who usurped the indigenous names of the mountains and buttes?
(s) judith spargur
Cody
