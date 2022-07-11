To the editor:
This letter to the editor is intended to address those who, in the dark of night, remove campaign signs of Rep. Liz Cheney.
Since you do not come forward in broad daylight to discuss your differences with those who choose to display support for Liz, I can only assume by your actions that you support free speech only when someone agrees with you. This is not in keeping with the constitutional foundation of this great nation.
Over 50 years ago, as a young Marine infantry officer, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Those are not idle words and the cost to honor them was bloody, my own and far too many of my Marines. Over the generations many have given their all to fulfill this oath.
So I implore you, please do not dishonor the price paid in defense of our Constitution including the right of free speech for everyone including those of us who support Liz Cheney. In my view, she has demonstrated the courage and character so vary rare in this age of “me-first politicians.”
Liz has laid it all on the line to defend and protect our Constitution and the nation. She is the very embodiment of courageous leadership reflective of that hoped for by our founding fathers.
(s) Paul Cali
Cody
(1) comment
I could not agree more with this letter.Only a coward does such things...it would appear there are millions of them anymore.
