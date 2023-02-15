Catalog #PAc 59-1 A2 pg 7

A pair of visiting Frenchmen pose with grizzly hides and the bear traps they probably used to capture the animals, lamentably a common method of hunting bears in those days. This photo was taken on Paul Breteche’s Crown Ranch on Trail Creek, c 1890. (Courtesy of the Montana Historical Society Research Center.)

 Photographer Unidentified

An interesting cast of characters frequented the Big Horn Basin in the latter days of the 19th century.

