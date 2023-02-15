An interesting cast of characters frequented the Big Horn Basin in the latter days of the 19th century.
In addition to local ranchers and cowboys there were the seasonal denizens who made their annual appearance in search of whatever excitement the dwindling Wild West had to offer. Some of these folks had a financial stake in one of the many scattered livestock operations, but most often just wanted to get lost in the mountains, explore and hunt.
In an 1882 letter written by the pioneer merchant Victor Arland, he noted to a friend the presence of visiting hunters at his trading post: “We have recently had visits from a great number of sportsmen! … They are all very much surprised at the quantity and variety of game that are found in the Rockies. It is very amusing to see these gentlemen hunt. The sight of game excites them so much that they lose their levelheadedness entirely. And for the most part, they are terribly afraid of the bears that are very numerous in the surrounding area.”
Many of these sportsmen likely hired local trappers and market hunters as guides during their stay.
Perhaps the most conspicuous band of characters in the area was the rowdy colony of Frenchmen headquartered on Trail Creek and Cottonwood Creek north of the Stinking Water River. This consortium of aristocrats was largely from the lower nobility of France. They ran modest numbers of cattle from their Crown and Shield ranches, but essentially just retained their operation as a base from which to plan seasonal hunting expeditions. Josh Deane, the early mail carrier of the Big Horn Basin, found a lucrative side-hustle in transporting all the heads of buffalo and other big game animals to taxidermists for the trigger-happy gang of Frenchmen.
In 1884 the Billings Herald observed, “Quite a number of the French nobility are roughing it in [the Stinking Water country]. Living on bacon and beans must be quite a marked change from the luxurious living they have enjoyed in Paris.”
Despite their means, the Frenchmen did not build commodious accommodations for themselves. Their headquarters really only consisted of a few crude log buildings, probably because they spent most of their time cruising the mountains for game, not lolling about their dusty ranches.
Many of these characters wanted to experience the hard edges of the Western wilderness before it disappeared entirely. Some had probably seen Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show and become enthralled with the romance of the frontier. This was perhaps an early form of “cultural slumming” practiced by members of the upper crust in order to feel invigorated and escape the humdrum frivolities of their normal lives.
A handful of accounts from early newspapers testify to the fact that brawls and duels were perhaps a bit too closely associated with this cadre of Frenchmen. Moreover, it seems they did not get on well with many of the neighboring ranchers and settlers, an all too important requisite for living in a sparsely settled region.
There are scant reminders in the area of this once boisterous colony of French outdoorsmen, but one of them is Breteche Creek on the North Fork. It was named after Paul Breteche, a member of the Gallic syndicate that owned and managed the Crown Ranch on Trail Creek. He sold his ranch to A.C. Newton in 1895 and returned to France, in effect ending the “Fleur-de-Lis along the Stinking Water.”
