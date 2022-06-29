To the editor:
In response to Cody Young’s letter a few weeks ago about “unity,” bravo!
It is refreshing to see that some are still proponents of unity instead of the division we see each and every day. This fragile governing experiment is at a tipping point, and one feels helpless to see how the experiment will regain any footing. For that to happen, people must put away their real and metaphorical spears and begin to see where similarities exist rather than differences.
The fear-mongering must be vanquished, though I fear that, too, is a tilt at the proverbial windmill. Too much money and power ride on sowing the seeds of fear, division and destruction.
Real courage and strength lie in the search for and preservation of unity. There was a recent poll that, sadly, confirmed what I’ve felt for a while, but so hoped wasn’t true. Half of the country believes we are in the throes of American democracy ceasing, and in our lifetime. More telling, most don’t seem to mind. Unity. It is a powerful tool. Hopefully more will begin to embrace the value of unity rather than fear.
(s) jeanette sekan
Cody
