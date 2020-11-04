To the editor:
Last week, in a matter of an hour, we lost four trees to violent wind gusts at our place in Sunlight.
Many Codyites have shared the same experiences and suffered significant property damages. Increasing wind speeds and frequency, like receding glaciers and dying forests and more destructive hurricanes and spreading forest fires, are not surprising. Scientists have been warning us about these results of global warming for decades. Concern about climate change is one of the major reasons why our family invested in a rooftop solar system.
Unfortunately, we recently learned that, for the third year in a row, the legislature’s Corporations committee will consider a bill that will make it harder for Wyomingites to invest in small-scale renewable energy systems like rooftop solar.
Rather than embrace the value of allowing homeowners and small businesses to choose more sustainable forms of energy, the legislature seems bound and determined to restrict environmentally sound energy solutions.
What’s more, legislative meddling like this has severe consequences for our state’s 13 small solar businesses – businesses that we should be supporting, not dismantling.
Our state’s legislators have many challenges ahead, but none more vital than dealing with the economic blows coming to Wyoming as a result of the global shift away from fossil fuels. The experts predict, for example, that 50% of America’s energy needs will be met by solar power by 2050. But many legislators have avoided addressing those realities for decades, and apparently they still are.
Rooftop solar energy is cheap and it is clean; for us and many other Wyomingites, it is a sustainable, economical energy choice. When will our representatives have the courage to look honestly at the environmental and economic truths and plan accordingly?
The answer is blowin’ in our accelerating, global warming winds.
(s) hap ridgway
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.