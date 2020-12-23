On Christmas Eve 1914, German and British troops, engaged in sharp conflict during World War I, of their own volition suddenly paused in their fighting and began singing Christmas carols.
The next morning, Christmas Day, some German soldiers stepped out of the trenches, approached the Allied forces and began calling out “Merry Christmamas.”
After realizing this was not a trick because the Germans were unarmed, the Allied soldiers emerged from their trenches and shook hands with the Germans.
Men from the opposing armies exchanged simple gifts such as food and cigarettes and sang carols together.
The Christmas Truce of 1914 was never repeated on a large scale although future attempts at Christmas cease fires were tried.
In this year of 2020 with all of the craziness from the pandemic and the divisiveness of the political scene, maybe it is time for an unofficial truce in the U.S.
Maybe both sides of the political arena could take a deep breath and lay down their keyboards for a few days.
May the bitterness and anger and polarization be quieted with Christmas carols of the ages.
If the armed combatants of 1914 shooting at each other from muddy trenches can voluntarily declare peace, certainly we as human beings in 2020 can do the same.
So our wish to you this Christmas season is “Peace on Earth. Good Will to Men.”
