Last week we reached a bleak milestone, 500,000 U.S. dead to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But this grim marker also came against the backdrop of encouraging news, both locally and nationally, as hospitalizations continue to drop and the federal government ramps up the distribution of vaccine.
Across the U.S., case numbers are dropping rapidly. In Park County we were down to just 18 active cases last week, the lowest we’ve seen since the early summer.
And as of Feb. 18, a Cody Regional Health Report said more than 5,500 people in Park County have received at least their first vaccine dose, ranking fifth among all counties in the state.
If the United States stays on track and manages to vaccinate 75% to 80% of the population by the end of the summer, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said we could see a return to relative normalcy by this fall.
As a country and as a county, we’re making a lot of progress, but can’t let our guard down yet. We’ve got to continue doing our part – and get the vaccine when we’re eligible.
In Wyoming, we are seeing the continued loosening of restrictions as cases go down. Late last week Gov. Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Health announced the removal of a health order addressing operations of personal care services.
Attendance limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings also increased. Indoor gatherings that incorporate social distancing and face coverings are permitted for up to 25% of capacity or 1,000 persons, and outdoor gatherings of up to 2,000 persons.
“If we continue on our current trajectory, I expect us to be able to continue to remove orders as we safely return to a new normal,” Gordon said in a release.
But until then, it’s up to all of us to continue taking precautions. The pandemic is still here, and while the trends are moving in a better direction, we must remain vigilant to get control of the virus.
