To the editor:
Why do people not pick up trash on city property?
I just returned from the Wyoming State Memorial Park where I had removed three big garbage bags of trash from the boat ramp about three weeks ago.
They were so heavy I couldn’t put them in the receptacle and left them next to it. Today there was as much garbage there as there was three weeks ago. This trash comes from the fishermen and boaters.
I hadn’t walked the Park for a long time; my husband had told me that the weeds had taken over but I thought it was just sour grapes. Today I learned he was right. For 11 years he spent practically every day in the summer working on that park; he put his heart and soul in it. I myself spent many hours pulling weeds. There is now a committee of about 10 people.
This park was the original idea of Paul Rodriquez. Buck Wilkerson was the guiding force in raising money to bring it to fruition. Ultimately, the joke was Buck and Bob Davidson worked like a couple – Buck raised the money and Bob spent it.
While I’m at it, why don’t people keep their gutters clean? And that goes for businesses downtown. Grass and weeds that grow in the cracks in the gutters eventually ruin the pavement. Replacing them costs you and me tax dollars.
I’ve heard that boiling water and/or vinegar will kill the weeds. Our parks department is short handed so let’s help them out and make Cody the best city in Wyoming.
(s) Sandy Davidson
Cody
