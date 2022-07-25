To the editor:
As the sponsor of Cody High School’s Youth for Justice program for the past 25 years I have worked with many elected officials.
Of them all, Rep. Sandy Newsome has been one of the most willing to work with and listen to the youth in our community on topics that affect them.
Youth for Justice gives students the opportunity to advocate for legislation that affects themselves, their peers and their communities. Every year dozens of Cody High School students connect with legislators, learn the legislative process, and travel to Cheyenne to personally meet with lawmakers while they are in session.
In the fall of 2020, Rep. Newsome worked with dozens of my YFJ students to help address the unacceptably high rate of teen suicides in Wyoming. YFJ had previously helped pass the Jason Flatt Act, requiring staff in all Wyoming schools to receive training on how to recognize and respond to the warning signs of potential suicide.
Now the Joint Education Committee, which Rep. Newsome serves on, proposed to expand that act to include training for high school students as well. Rep. Newsome kept the students updated as the bill was drafted, sought their input and arranged for them to testify on behalf of the bill. Unfortunately the bill failed, as many do, but it was an excellent learning experience.
Some of the most important work of elected officials never receives the attention it deserves because that engagement occurs out of sight of the general public. I believe that adults who treat our youth with respect and dignity, and listen thoughtfully to their ideas and concerns, are working to develop our future leaders. As parents, you know this is true.
Please reelect Rep. Newsome. She works hard for Park County and she promotes our youth.
(s) deborah white
Cody
