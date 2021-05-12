I have always loved music.
From Frank Sinatra to Sex Pistols, Johnny Cash to David Bowie, John Coltrane to The Rolling Stones, I enjoy many styles of music and many different artists, but one of my favorites has always been Chuck Berry.
My interest in music motivates me to see live bands as often as possible. It would be easier for me to list the famous acts I haven’t seen than the ones I have, but I never got to see Chuck Berry.
My first duty station in the Army after basic training and AIT was Worms, Germany. I had learned enough German to find out that Chuck was playing in the nearby city of Ludwigshafen. I had a buddy who was also a fan so when the concert date arrived, he and I took the train down to Ludwigshafen for the show.
We got there early but as we neared concert time, the venue remained strangely quiet. The waiting crowd consisted of us, a lone Canadian soldier and about 15 or 20 Germans. Apparently, our little vigil was the last to know that the show had been canceled.
Flash forward to 2009. My good friend Roland, from Illinois, and I were planning to meet in Sturgis, S.D., for the famous motorcycle rally. One of the draws of the rally is the many famous bands performing on various stages around the town. Aerosmith was headlining with an unnamed opening band one of the nights we would be there. We were both fans of Aerosmith but we decided that the $125 tickets were too expensive.
The day after the Aerosmith show, we heard that Steven Tyler had fallen off the stage and was seriously injured. Later that day, we were riding down to Needles Highway on our Harleys. We passed a billboard promoting the previous night’s Aerosmith show. Below the name of the headlining band were the words “with special guest Chuck Berry.” I would have paid $125 just to see Chuck Berry. Roland may have been able to hear my angry scream over the roar of the hogs’ motors.
In 2018, my oldest son Matthew was getting married near his home in suburban St. Louis, Mo. Chuck Berry’s home in Wentzville was within miles of the church where the wedding would take place. On the day of the wedding, my wife and I were driving to the event with my mother and sister. I said to my wife, “We are close to Chuck Berry’s house. Please play a little Chuck Berry on the iPod.”
My sister said from the back seat, “You heard that he died this morning, didn’t you?” At 90 years old, Chuck had just released a new record and was planning a limited tour. Right up until that point, I felt destined to see him play somehow.
I have watched my DVD of Chuck’s “Hail, Hail Rock ‘N’ Roll” hundreds of times. I own most of Chuck’s recorded music. I even have a Chuck Berry bobblehead. A few years ago, I traveled to Billings to pick up my specially ordered Gibson ES 335 guitar. It’s cherry red, just like Chuck’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.