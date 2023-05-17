Life is a learning process, each day bringing another opportunity to expand one’s knowledge – that is if you’re into that kind of thing.
But I’m reminded again the better source of such knowledge is always more likely from the street or a corner barstool than from some prestigious college.
For instance, I knew literally nothing about Finlander fishermen before I inadvertently met a chipper old fellow named Larry Niemi. The effervescent Niemi lives near the establishment I sometimes frequent to sip and do crossword puzzles, and he always sits alone at a nearby table, never varying from his chosen locale.
Seeing Larry with his askew baseball visor with patches of white hair sprouting from the top at odd angles, you’d never guess what kind of priceless information the man holds inside like so much hidden treasure. In fact, the first time we talked, he said he had 10,000 pounds of gold stored, and I quickly realized you can’t predict when the man’s joking till his eyes disappear in laughter. No, he’s on a fixed income just like me, but he’s a veritable cesspool of fascinating info if you just give him the floor and put your listening ears on.
One day the Wamsutter sodbuster chirps at me as I’m trying to concentrate on my crossword – a recurring problem of this new learning portal – “Ya know the old Finlanders before fishing would dig under cow patties picking out maggots for bait. While they’re fishing, they keep the maggots in their lower lip like a chaw of tobacco to keep them from freezing.”
Besides reminding me never to kiss a Finlander, I stored that gold nugget for future reference. He also mentioned Wyoming is rare in that we have only one species of termite. I didn’t do any cartwheels on that one, but did wonder aloud if anyone has ever had their wooden teeth eaten by termites.
I could tell by Larry’s blank stare he was mulling that over. You don’t hear of many people with wooden dentures anymore; most nowadays are made from porcelain, the same substance used in commode assembly.
And then there’s retired engineer, trusted friend and alert reader Dave Hammond, who I never imagined when I’d sit beside him in church or join for lunch afterwards would be a valuable source of new words for my writing reservoir. He reported he came upon the word “scouce” in an article and wondered if I’d ever tasted scouce, “short for lobscouce; a Liverpool sailor’s stew of meat, vegetables and hardtack.”
I had not, but thanks to Dave’s always expanding vocabulary, next time I’m in a crowd and footage of an old Beatles concert is showing, I’ll shock everyone by observing loudly, “Boy, you can really hear the scouce accent coming out in Paul McCartney’s voice.” Should the crowd grow suddenly hushed and wordlessly impressed, I’ll add: “Did you know scouce is also a stew consisting of vegetables, meat and hardtack? For my money, it’s the hardtack that makes the scouce!”
Before they even have a chance to respond, I’ll wrap it up with: “It sure beats a mouthful of maggots like them dang Finlanders.”
