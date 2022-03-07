If you’ve attended any Cody girls basketball games this season, you might not have realized it but you were witnessing something special.
This year’s squad wrapped up the regular season at home last week in an easy win against Riverton to improve to 19-0.
As anyone who’s played sports knows, it is not easy to go undefeated, and it’s even harder when you are facing 4A competition as one of the smallest schools in the classification. But this group makes it look easy, racking up big win after big win, and even holding strong through the occasional close victory as well.
The Fillies are close on and off the court and it shows in their play, as they seem to know where everyone is going to be before they even get there.
It all began last season. The Fillies had a great year, only losing five games heading into state, and were up against the top-ranked team in the first game. Cody upset Thunder Basin 59-56. They then took down Sheridan 54-33 to advance to the 4A title game for the first time in school history. They lost to Cheyenne East 52-37 in the championship but the future was bright, as the team had lost only two seniors.
This year’s group has been off and running from the opening weekend toward its goal of playing for another state title.
During the weekend at the 4A West Regional they came one step closer.
The Fillies defeated Jackson in the first round 54-28, and then bested Green River, one of its closer wins in the regular season, 40-21 in the semifinals.
Cody met Natrona in the finals and, as they had in prior meetings this season, emerged victorious. The Fillies won 46-37 to win regionals and earn the top seed heading to state.
Now poised to make another run at a title, the Fillies face a tough road. The east region boasted more of the state’s tops teams this season including No. 1 Cheyenne East, the defending state champs. A rematch with Thunder Basin, who finished second at the East Regional, is also a distinct possibility
But this Cody group knows how to win and play for each other.
The Fillies have what it takes to make a run at a state title, and we wish them the best of luck this weekend at the 4A State Basketball championships.
