To the editor:
“Washington would be surprised.” This Mixed Bag column is a mixed bag of horse manure.
Keep your radical, hateful thoughts to yourself.
Calling President Trump a “demagogue” is wrong to say. There are more patriots from all walks of life that support him than liberals that hate him in our country. Seek the truth and report it.
(s) Linda mitchell
Clark
