To the editor:
I am writing in response to your editorial asking why an Idaho firm was selected for the city’s communications consultant role.
While I do not disagree with the points you make, I believe providing more information and transparency about the selection process could answer your questions.
As a Ward 3 City Council member, I volunteered to serve on the selection committee for this process as I was, and continue to be, a dedicated supporter of the city’s efforts to communicate more effectively with our citizens. I can assure you that this committee did not take this decision lightly and spent significant time reviewing and discussing the proposals.
We were unanimous in choosing Atlas Strategic Communications from Idaho for a few reasons:
1. Atlas’ founder, Amanda Watson, was born in Wyoming and raised in Cody. While she currently lives and works in Boise, Idaho, Ms. Watson spent her childhood in Cody and graduated from Cody High School. As the Cody High School swim coach, I was even more delighted to make the connection that she holds multiple swimming records for Cody High School. She continues to make trips back to Cody regularly to visit her family still living in the area. These ties to our community were a significant factor in our decision.
2. The firm based in Sheridan is primarily an engineering firm, whereas Atlas Strategic Communications has years of experience working with other municipalities regarding their communications’ efforts. While I agree that, when possible, it is important to keep business in our community or within the state of Wyoming, we also need to choose the firm with the best experience and qualifications for the job at hand.
Yes, this other firm is located in Wyoming, but their lack of experience in the communications field made us wary of choosing them for this project. Choosing to keep business in Wyoming must be balanced with being a good steward of our funds, and in this case, we did not feel that the firm in Sheridan was the best choice.
3. We are not yet to the point of hiring our own communications specialist. Generally, this selection committee is open to the idea of the city having its own in-house communications expert; however, we agree that necessary groundwork needs to be laid before we can do so. It should be noted that this contract is for up to $86,000 over the next year, which allows for some flexibility in spending.
The city’s finance officer also serves on the selection committee and noted that hiring our own communications specialist with the necessary qualifications would likely cost more than $86,000 with salary and benefits. Collectively, we felt strongly that in order to provide this communications groundwork before hiring a full-time employee, it was more effective and efficient to spend these funds hiring experts who can help the city get clarity on what that full-time position would look like.
Thank you for the opportunity to provide more information and clarification about this process and the city’s decision to hire Atlas Strategic Communications.
(s) emily swett
City Council Ward 3 Member
