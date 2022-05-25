Several issues weigh on me and time is essential if a relevant address is to be presented.
So with limited word-count and a cluster of important issues to drive home, let’s just say it’s a real cluster-truck.
I feel entirely capable, though, of navigating through, stopping and merging when necessary to, in the end, park this puppy. The stop/merge analogy is apropos since at the top of the of the 11th Street hill intersecting Red Lake westward with Skyline, we’ve been unnecessarily stopping for decades, if not centuries. It’s a textbook-perfect spot for a merge; in fact if you look up “merge” in the dictionary, you’d likely see a picture of that very intersection. Literally!
So why stop when merge will suffice nicely? It may not seem a big deal, but when running late for a tee time, it can be monumental. Stops are very subjective anyway – what I call a stop, a cop might consider a drift. Regardless, it’s a sparsely navigated convergence with the right turn lane more of a mere continuance than a turn.
I’m always reluctant to point out local inefficiencies, especially when there’s election buzz in the air. It always leads to wild conjecture I might run for mayor, inflicting undue anxiety on whoever occupies that seat at the time. Mayor Hall, a respected friend, can breathe easy, but if our city planners think they feel some hot breath on their necks, they may be correct.
A far more serious issue is 30-plus cats suddenly merging into our great animal shelter via a hoarding situation. It’s time to circle the wagons and reach deep to help this organization that helps, saves and brings together so many. They could be renamed “Happy Endings R Us.”
As I write this, I agonize whether or not to say goodbye to my elderly, precious Ginger-girl. “Dr. K” Pendray and I thought Ginger’s bladder tumor could be managed with the plethora of meds, but the last two weeks – particularly the last two hours – her incontinence has become much worse and her slight limp more painfully pronounced. She can’t tell me how much she might be hurting, ’cause she’s a stoic, Doug-pleaser kind of gal, but her eyes sure reveal how ashamed she feels each time her bladder fails before she reaches the door.
I say it’s okay, but she doesn’t believe me.
I’m afraid I just decided. Late-breaking news during a 5 a.m bathroom walk that informed me it is time. I had no intention of merging this column so drastically – from lighthearted to mournfully somber, but fate barges in. I’ll again pray to find a dog that truly needs me and hopefully he/she will fall into my lap as miraculously as Ginger did 5½ years ago. We merged just days after a tragic accident took my little, chocolate Cocoa away.
If any of my many columns have made you smile, please reach out and help the PCAS in their time of need. Adoption is the most blessed route, but from all my past years involved with the shelter, I know how tightly that financial burden squeezes after an unexpected influx. Happy endings are a great investment right now.
