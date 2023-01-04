All the evidence is in and the jury has spoken – my new true love Naomi is unable to bark.
It took a near-death sentence on the first day of 2023 to painfully learn what I’d previously only suspected.
Since I fell hard for the black beauty in July, to my intense curiosity I had never heard her bark. Oh, she grunts a lot, groans and snores like a long-haul trucker, but never a bark. Nope, I may never know until a meth-fueled home invasion results in my throat being slit from ear to ear.
Late afternoon New Year’s Day, I surrendered to her paw-pestering insistence for a walk. When I’m not up for a full trek down to the softball fields, she settles for Sunset School, where she loves running through the school bus lane and sprints to the east parking lot. She’ll always stop to see if I’m still coming and, if not, trots back to join me at one of the benches where I do my crossword puzzles.
Lately she’d begun ambling off to explore the west side of the school, and after a while I fetch her with a few hoots and whistles. She’s several times exited that big dumpster area cut-out of the west wall, but this time my summons went ignored and a walk-through showed no signs. I did an entire lap around that huge building and through the east parking lot, yelling her name increasingly louder and checking every crevice and crag. She had simply, inexplicably vanished.
With darkness slowly setting in, I rushed the 100 yards back home, hoping I’d find her waiting, but not so. I fired up the truck and drove that entire neighborhood past the school – familiar to her since it’s on our usual route – and returned to search the grounds again. Naomi never strays far and never ignores my voice. Although my faith has sadly taken a hit this last year, I was now doing some private, frantic negotiations.
Flashlight in hand, I did two more building walk-arounds, screaming “Naomi” and whistling up a storm. It was eerily quiet as everything bad went through my mind. Had someone been lurking over there and silently done her harm? Had she somehow gotten through that north fence and fallen down the steep embankment?
I feverishly retraced every step, and for a final time, returned to that west-side garbage area to meticulously comb every inch of that cut-out I had already endlessly searched. This time though, on a desperate whim, I decided I would look inside every one of those dumpsters. Between maybe the fifth and sixth, I barely noticed a tuft of black hair behind one and found my precious friend with barely enough room to move peering back at me. Her leash was hopelessly wedged under that monstrosity and, unable to bark, had no way of letting me know each time I had walked by there screaming her name.
You pet-less parents of young children can’t possibly know that gut-wrenching, heart-breaking feeling of thinking something terrible may have happened to your little one. Well, I can only conjecture of course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.