It’s the month of pink jerseys, shoes and signs. Breast Cancer Awareness Month has become an established October tradition, but beyond all the slogans and pink, there are some serious issues people in Wyoming and Park County in particular can’t overlook.
In Park County, roughly 30% of people diagnosed with breast cancer are already in the late stage, which is the worst rate in the state. Wyoming has one of the lowest percentages of women 40 and older who get yearly mammograms.
So, we can do a better job encouraging and helping wives, mothers and friends to get regular mammograms and to check often.
The pink should remind everyone of how valuable early diagnosis can be.
Over the years, we’ve done numerous stories about women fighting and those who have overcome it. All those who caught it early were so thankful to have done so. Those who caught it later wished they could have gone back and talked to the doctor earlier about the lump they had felt.
The pink should also remind of us of how tough women around here are when they get diagnosed with breast cancer. Many continue on with full-time jobs, rasing children, living a life they no longer take for granted. When we see pink jerseys, we should honor those we know who are in or have been through that fight.
And the pink should remind everyone that, despite that toughness, the women we know in this situation could still use our support. Over the years, many have talked about the help they’ve received from breast cancer survivors, people who do actually know what they’ve been through.
So, this year, let’s not leave Breast Cancer Awareness Month without doing something to help. You could participate in a fundraiser to raise money for an organization that assists women with breast cancer. You could simply call someone you know going through it to offer your support. Or you could remind someone to go and get a mammogram.
