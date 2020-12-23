Thinking about Christmas and traditional festivities has created a little anxiety.
Most of our lives are out of focus this year. Most of us have an equilibrium problem, some of us more than others.
I wrote a column a couple of years ago and asked that it be reprinted last year. Right now, while those thoughts I tried to express are still relevant, the 2020 holiday feels different.
By the time this column is printed, it is likely more than 300,000 American souls will be dead as a result of COVID-19. Across the globe, that number will be over 1.6 million. A vaccine is being transported as I’m writing this, and hopefully vaccinations will begin shortly.
While there is finally good news on the horizon with a vaccine, the virus still exists and will continue for the foreseeable future. It is impacting all of us more than when it first began.
We’re tired of everything we’ve had to adjust or change in order to keep ourselves, our families, workplace and friends safe. We’re tired of the limitations. We’re tired of being afraid. We’re just tired.
Now, in the midst of the entire holiday hubbub, we’re appropriately reminded about the reason for the season. Aside from the shopping, baking, wrapping, and decorating frenzy, it’s a good time to remember the moral, ethical and behavioral teachings we are also supposed to be celebrating and living to the best of our ability. It feels as if we’ve lost our way. Rather than mobilizing the wealthiest and most capable government to make sure tests, supplies and the infrastructure of our fragile healthcare system were stocked, manned and supported, we failed that test on a national and personal level. We didn’t do what we could nationally. We don’t do what we can personally. Sure, some do. Maybe that’s how it is with everything. It’s only when a spotlight is glaring down on an issue(s) do we see the divides and the convergences. It’s sad the convergences don’t carry the day.
I’m pleased to see many being more mindful about those who are in need. Many are contributing to families who wouldn’t have a Christmas. We see the bell ringers out in snow and sun. Meals are being provided to those who would go hungry. The idea of giving, sharing and a more thoughtful demeanor seems evident when we are in the store or walking down the streets of the community. But, will it last when we need it most?
Many are struggling. The struggles vary and it’s not the time to judge. But is it ever the time to judge another’s particular brand of suffering and need? We seem to have been in the throes of vitriol largely born of fear, lies and misinformation. We’re not behaving very kindly toward our fellow humans. Our debilitating political rhetoric has overshadowed the social contract we should have with each other. After all, the vision of America is based on a social contract of trust borne with the document delineating common behaviors and visions.
As 2020 thankfully wanes, maybe we have the lessons of Christmas to relearn and share.
