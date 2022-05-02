This is prom season for high schoolers including Granddaughter Addy who was gorgeous last weekend.
She and her pals donned their finery with the guys accessorizing according to the color of their dates’ dresses. And this year, I noticed an interesting addition: colored glasses. Yes, Addy and her date wore blue glasses to match her royal blue dress, and many of their classmates followed suit.
I had to wonder: Why would anyone wear glasses if they didn’t have to? Comedienne Tina Fey put it this way, “Wearing fake glasses when you don’t have to is like using a wheelchair when you can walk perfectly.”
In my case, I’ve worn glasses since I was five years old when it was obvious I couldn’t see the blackboard in kindergarten. (I wonder what my world really looked like before I had glasses.) At any rate, I remember my first visit to Dr. Rousneau. Like all eye doctors, he was right in my face with his little lights and measures – I mean an inch away from my nose. I didn’t know what to think about this big man invading my personal space. Obviously, I hadn’t identified the concept as such back then – I was only five, after all – but the point was clear: This fellow was too darn close.
Then there were all those questions: Which way is the “E” pointing? Can you see the dot in the square? And when he covered my right eye, forcing me to use only my left, I was doomed. With what I now know as amblyopia, I couldn’t read a lick with that left peeper. I could see the letters, but they were all jumbled, like a Picasso painting.
Naturally, if I’d been an art protégé at age five, I could have used the Picasso allegory to explain what I was seeing. As it was, I had to sheepishly admit that I just couldn’t make out those little letters.
So, it was time for glasses.
Thankfully, I wasn’t the athletic type, so Mom and Dad didn’t have to think twice about me breaking my glasses in some sports activity. In fact, I suspect that if folks asked my parents about this very thing, they launched into a hearty laugh. Then, they probably replied, “Oh yeah, that might happen. We’re talking Marguerite here, you know.”
About the only thing that might have caused my eyes to suffer was a bad case of eyestrain; I read incessantly in those days. By the time I was 10 years old or so, my black, cat-eye-like glasses took me through endless volumes of Nancy Drew and Judy Bolton and Hardy Boys mysteries.
These days, however, I’ve replaced books with a computer screen so that eyestrain is still a problem – and I still need vision correction.
Of course, for the last 50 years, I’ve worn contact lenses – which was great up until about 15 years ago. I had trouble reading and as expected, I had to invest in those funky, half-glasses to read the paper or look up a phone number. Wait a minute: I wear contacts and have to wear glasses anyway?
Maybe Addy has a point. If I do need to wear glasses, they should at least be cool.
Now, where did I put my tortoiseshells?
