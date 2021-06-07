To the editor:
Thank you to all the folks who attended the open house at the South Fork Fire Department. Your generous donations will help fund our scholarship program and fireman’s assistance fund.
It was great to see everyone out again after a different year. Hope to see everyone again next year. Thank you again.
(s) South fork fire
department
