If you’re old, you know the Everly Brothers sang, “Whenever I want you, all I have to do is dream.”
Those words are based on the premise most of us are at least competent, if not heroic, in our dreams. After all, they’re ours; why shouldn’t we be gorgeous, virile and athletic? Not me though; in my sports dreamworld, I’ve been laughed off every court and diamond in Pennsylvania and Wyoming.
Supposedly the only dreams remembered are ones we awake from. When your prostate is the size of a marble rye, you wake up often and remember everything. A few nights ago, it was basketball I could no longer play without embarrassing myself. Groping for a pass, my claw-like hands were rusty hinges and by the time I gained control, defenders were swarming me with smug smirks.
Finally breaking free for an easy layup, my heavy feet stomped as if I were wearing clogging shoes and the ball bounced off my knee out of bounds. After the game, I tried to explain to an angry teammate how I must have contracted polio or something, but my words were a garbled mumble. Even my mouth was uncoordinated.
Hey, I was a darned good third-baseman, a fair wrestler, and even though it was only intramural basketball, I tickled the cords with the best. I’d love to find a dream interpreter to explain why I’ve been a three-sport, nighttime flop for so many years. I produce and direct these productions; I should be hitting 3-pointers from half-court and hitting prodigious home runs. Instead I’m flopping around like a vaudeville, burlesque act.
It’s the recurring baseball dreams that haunt me the most. They always start out great; because of my past success, big things are expected of me. I’m often at my current age and shocked I still have this last year of eligibility left. The defense fears me as I step to the plate, but I’m swinging a concrete bat and the ball is in the catcher’s mitt by the time the bat is off my shoulder.
In the field it’s even worse. I’m tripping over grounders and easy hops are hitting me in the face. When I miraculously field a grounder, my pansy throw to first lands like a Nerf ball near the pitcher’s mound. Opposing coaches encourage their guys to aim for the narcoleptic shortstop and my own coach angrily looks to the bench for a replacement.
When not blowing games, I often dream my teeth are falling out, but in my most recurring dream, I’m on a toilet and suddenly realize it’s a public bathroom, but with no door or walls. I’m left to ponder in horror, “How did I get here, where did all these people come from, and why in God’s name is there no toilet paper?”
I don’t know what it all means, but obviously an aging, toothless man sitting unconcealed on a public toilet is not one of life’s big winners. The next time a gal says to me, “In your dreams,” I think I’ll say, “I hope not. In my dreams, I’m so clumsy and inadequate, I’d be screaming to wake up.”
