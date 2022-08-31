This feels like another of those nothing-in-particular weeks, exposing some dangling thoughts and letting the chimps fall where they may.
I believe they call it “stream-of-consciousness,” cousin to a wildly babbling brook. Once I get started pouring out thoughts, there ain’t no dike strong enough to stop me.
Well, I fooled around and fell in love again. As you know, my beautiful Ginger-girl left me. She pranced in nearly six years ago via Kathy McDonald’s 3-Dog-Rescue and burrowed her way into my heart that very first evening. She sized me up before walking the length of our couch and dumping herself – paws reaching for ceiling – onto my chest. And there we were: two hearts beating as one.
But her heart quit beating and I wasn’t taking it well, often sleeping till noon when I used to be up by 11. But Kathy wasn’t having it, and right on cue calls about an 8-year-old, homeless Lab/Kelpie being boarded at Bed ‘n Biscuit came in. One can’t go on mourning forever, so I half-heartedly jumped back into the dating pool.
“Nymeria” shook my hand upon introduction, so I gave her the Ford F-150 test and she jumped right in as if to say, “Yeah, I reckon this will do nicely.” She still had to pass the potential game-breaker, Cat-Scan, but I’m tickled to report when my kitty Kiki’s nose touched hers, a choir of angels broke into song. Literally!
Now my truck has that new-dog smell with the fetching black beauty, Naomi, (my mom’s name; Nymeria sounded like a condition requiring balm) proudly riding shotgun. Ginger will never be forgotten. She was the best, but Naomi appears to be playing for a tie.
• You will never beat a cat up the stair steps, even if you spot it 10 steps on a 12-step staircase. If it really wants to get up there – like Kiki when she knows I’m heading to bed – she’ll pass you in a blinding blur. Yes, I’m a big fan of the feline, unlike many in this macho-is-everything berg. Call me a bleeding heart sissy, but I proudly wear a T-shirt that says, “Real Men Love Cats.”
• The man turns out a quality pillow, I’ll give him that. In fact, my pillow is a My Pillow, but now Mike Lindell is all over TV hawking coffee? Where will it end? From pillows, to sheets, to bedroom slippers … what’s next, “My Medical Marijuana?” “Put on some My Slippers, smoke some quality My Weed – grown and cultivated right here in the USA – and rest your head on My Pillow for some sweet dreams (pillowcases and bongs sold separately).”
• I pity the fool who’d dare steal my identity. He’d end up suing me for emotional distress, telling the court, “My phone rings non-stop from creditors I’ve never even heard of. I can’t get any sleep and had to change my phone number again. Please, judge, I don’t wanna be that guy no more!”
• With football season nigh, it makes one nostalgic for lost commercials. Whatever happened to the “Bud-Wise-ER” frogs of yesteryear, or, more recently those impish woodchucks chucking wood? So much to mourn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.