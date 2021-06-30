Given the current status of lumber prices, perhaps it is worth remembering that a great deal of the timber used to construct early Cody and our extensive regional irrigation system was both harvested and milled on Carter Mountain.
As early as 1882 the pioneer Dan Weller had started the first sawmill in the area. His logging operation was located on the eastern flank of Carter Mountain along upper Meeteetse Creek. The lumber produced by Weller supplied building materials for the old cowboy towns of Arland and Meeteetse.
In those days the spotty settlement of northwest Wyoming and the insufficient transportation routes created a healthy demand for local lumber. Moreover, multiple irrigation projects around the Big Horn Basin were concocted to make the land suitable for agriculture and promote settlement. These large enterprises required ample building materials, and numerous milling operations were created to meet the demand.
In 1893 Ed Jackson began logging on the northern slope of Carter Mountain, and shortly after Ora Sonners established a sawmill camp near the head of Carter Creek.
In 1900, Hudson Darrah relocated to Wyoming from Ohio. He soon had a substantial steam-powered sawmill operating near the head of Bull Creek. In order to easily and safely transport his lumber to market, Darrah also constructed and maintained a graded wagon road to his mill site.
The sawmills on Carter Mountain, in addition to others up the North Fork, were an essential source of timber for the construction of new homes, businesses and ambitious canal projects spurring local development.
But the building frenzy in the early 20th century did not last long. By 1911 the sale of timber from the Shoshone National Forest had reached an all-time low. Increasingly inexpensive railroad transportation facilitated the growth of a national lumber market. The availability of inexpensive, mass-produced wood from the Pacific Northwest nearly extinguished the demand for locally milled lumber.
Darrah tried his best to contend with distant competitors – using slogans like “Buy native lumber and keep the money at home” – in an attempt to retain local business. It ultimately did little good.
For years the maximum allowable timber cut on the Shoshone National Forest was greater than the actual yield. Rough topography and limited road access only hindered potential timber production. Eventually many of the local lumber camps fell into disuse.
Evidence of Park County’s historic logging industry can still be located. A few ruins of old sawmill camps, skid trails, loading ramps and teamster roads still exist along the flanks of Carter Mountain. Many of the old timber-hauling trails are eroded and revegetated, but they can be recognized as shallow ravines winding through the forest.
Most of the sawmill sites themselves are completely gone. Some have deteriorated nearly beyond recognition. Others were demolished or salvaged for firewood.
The ruins in Sawmill Park are perhaps most visible and accessible on Carter Mountain. The site consists of a few cabins and a barn that once comprised the historic Darrah Sawmill camp. The remnants are composed of both sawn and axe-cut logs, which suggest some of the timber was repurposed from even older structures in the area. Indications of a large mill building to the west of the cabins’ ruins exist only as scattered wooden planks.
Modest amounts of native lumber are still harvested from local forests, but times have changed. And the extensive system of sawmills on the slopes of Carter Mountain are now only historic relics.
