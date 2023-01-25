In Janis Joplin’s throaty version of “Mercedes Benz” decades ago, she pleads, “Oh Lord, won’t you buy me a Mercedes Benz; my friends all drive Porsches, I must make amends ...”
That is idolatrous covetousness within a prayer within a song, as God isn’t in the business of buying us automobiles. He might give you one, but then there’s the inevitable registration problems. But what makes it such a great song is knowing what a devastatingly serious problem being misunderstood can sometimes be.
My eccentric – some might exaggerate and say “dysfunctional” — sleeping patterns have at times led to mine with few options of explaining them away. As I gazed in the mirror this morning at the unsightliness of my recently cultivated gray beard, I was reminded of one of these unresolved misunderstandings from nigh upon a decade-plus ago.
I’m sure anyone I encountered at Albertsons or Kmart on that particular early afternoon still to this day couldn’t understand why my face looked like it did, so I’ll belatedly set the record straight. They surely assumed I was straddling the line of madness, or that a midlife crisis had me desperately grasping for a new, sexier look, while neither was completely true.
The truth was, the previous night I had concluded my graying, full beard wasn’t conducive to a youthful appearance, so planned on shaving it off the next morning before church. First though, I’d conduct some grotesque experiments with my beard trimmer – something few pre-shave men can resist. Throwing caution to the window, I buzzed off sections of the beard, shortened others and left still others untouched. The sight of a grossly unsymmetrical Fu-Manchu was amusingly carnivalesque.
Since all this late-night, solo revelry (yes, I was your typical, wild and uninhibited bachelor on any typical Saturday night) kept me up well past 3 a.m, the spirituality I’d fallen asleep with had fled sometime between then and Sunday noon. Instead of church, I’d be watching some football, but first needed Copenhagen, cat food and a few other C-essentials.
I was in the checkout line before it hit me like a flying kick to the stomach – I hadn’t even checked the mirror before fleeing the house. Not only had I not brushed my teeth or hair, but had never finished shaving, and that is why strangers were staring and acquaintances grinning. The least they could have done was stop and ask, but in their defense, I had been rushing, thus a curt, “Hey, how’s it going?” was all I’d granted while zipping by.
I couldn’t very well start calling everyone I remembered seeing in two different stores to explain I didn’t really think an extreme Fu-Manchu mustache only on one side, mutton-chop sideburns and rand random patches of throat hair looked cool. It was an unfortunate oversight people, but unless they happen to read this all these many years after the fact, my explanation is an exercise in mootness.
I can visualize tourists somewhere saying though, “Remember that deranged guy with the bad teeth at that store in Cody, Wyoming? I wonder if he ended up killing somebody that day?”
