William “Bill” Alexander Linton, 91, graduated from this earthly life Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Thermopolis, Wyo., of natural causes.
Bill was the second and last son of Angus Edgar and Lilias Nelson Linton, born on Aug. 25, 1929, in Meeteetse, Wyo.
His brother, Harold “Bud” Linton, was his childhood best friend. He gained his education at the schools in Meeteetse. Linton graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wyoming. He served in the Army in the Korean War. He lived his life serving the community of Meeteetse, was a man of many talents, was a hard worker, and true to his word throughout his life.
He married Geraldine Gladys Preator, at her parents’ home on Dec. 20, 1958, in Burlington, Wyo., and made their home in Meeteetse. They were later sealed for eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bill and Geraldine were blessed with six children.
He is survived by his older brother Bud (Mary) Linton of Powell, Wyo.; loving wife of 62 years, and their children and spouses: Leonard of Champlin, Minn.; Alex (Judy) of West Jordan, Utah; Norma (Mike) Riley of Meeteetse; Brian (Tammy) of Lander, Wyo.; Ramona (Mike) Woolsey of Spanish Fork, Utah; Stacia of Thermopolis. Twenty-four called him Grandpa; 13 gave him the title of Great-Grandpa. Numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and youngest son Gary.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Meeteetse with viewing starting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Meeteetse Cemetery. Condolences can be made at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.