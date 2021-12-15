To the editor:
I was edified to read Brian Schroeder’s lucid, luminous explanation of the violence done to history of a “multicultural” historiography. Cody parents should express gratitude to teachers like Schroeder who care about what they are teaching, and its veracity. I was bewildered by Leo Wolfson’s condescending and overweening rejoinder to Schroeder. Teaching kids about the many cultures from whom We become Us, and past injustices, is important, but contra Wolfson, the purpose of the 1619 project is not to “shed light on people that history has traditionally glossed over, and shows how these people’s struggles are still reflected in America today.” Rather, it is a vicious, political project explicitly designed to tear apart the social fabric and civic cohesion of this country with binary narratives of victims and victimizers.
The “project’s” premise is that the central defining feature of America’s history and culture is racism. Absurdly, they claim that the American Revolution was fought to defend slavery. 1619 advocates must be either pitiably naïve or cynically disingenuous. Why does a local reporter jump in to contradict educator Schroeder’s wholesome defense of a strong, civic historiography, to instead defend and misrepresent a spiteful and subversive political project? The 1619 doctrines are precisely what a harmful, wholesale rewrite of American history looks like.
Our civic and national identity is dependent upon shared history and shared devotion to the civic ideas and institutions arising from the 1776 American Revolution – the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Dividing American civic and national identity by race, creed, gender or any other hyphenation of American(ism) is subversive of our civic culture and cohesion. Public education everywhere plays an essential role in fomenting civic cohesion and national identity. Where it does not it fails, and nations fail.
(s) rod hall
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.