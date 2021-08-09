“Besides the noble art of getting things done, there is the noble art of leaving things undone,” wrote Chinese philosopher Lin Yutang (1895-1976). “The wisdom of life consists in the elimination of non-essentials.”
I doubt Chinese authorities would agree.
It’s no secret that China has “staked the country’s future on innovation,” according to David Bandurski, writing for the Brookings Institution Tech Stream in a July 8, 2021, story. “…China’s drive toward technological independence has raised alarm bells in the West…”
The problem is that the Chinese need a whole lot of buy-in from its citizens. That might not be entirely forthcoming, however, much to China’s dismay. In his article, Bandurski focuses on tangping, or “lying flat,” which just might be the bane of Chinese authorities.
I found this idea fascinating as I usually think of the Chinese as so industrious and so willing to abide by whatever their government says and does. Such is not the case for those citizens promoting lying flat.
When a country wants to be No. 1 in, well, almost anything, the logistics, competition and resources are staggering. Even when such barriers slow progress, though, issues closer to home might be a bigger problem. As Bandurski puts it, “Among them is one very low-tech problem: a prevailing sense of social and professional stagnation.”
Apparently, the new generation of young Chinese aren’t embracing the government’s call for sacrifice but recoiling instead at the “deeply ingrained culture of overwork without the promise of real advancement.”
What they are embracing is lying flat, a rejection of the pressure to be successful in the workplace and the consumerism that work supposedly makes possible. They’re removing themselves from “the crush of life and work in a fast-paced society and technology sector where competition is unrelenting,” Bandurski reports.
“Don’t buy property; don’t buy a car; don’t get married; don’t have children and don’t consume” is a mantra of sorts for these folks. As they encourage others to lie flat, China’s leadership finds itself with a two-fold problem. All these individuals lying flat “threaten both to sap the country of the ambition to innovate and to knock down the second leg of the country’s long-term development strategy – the drive to consume,” Bandurski writes.
And Chinese authorities aren’t happy – not one bit. In fact, state media expressed disgust at the idea of lying flat. “In the face of pressure, choosing to ‘lie flat’ is not only unjust, but shameful. There is no value whatsoever in this poisonous chicken soup,” they said.
This protest against overwork comes from a strategy described as “996,” i.e. working from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week. Some Chinese dissidents say that 996 basically fostered lying flat. As one writer put it, “We employees are too tired. We have to lie down and rest.”
Simply put, the Chinese can’t be successful in their grandiose plans without these young professionals and workers. Clearly, their government has a big public relations problem on its hands as they try to convince these folks to get on board.
“He that can take rest is greater than he that can take cities,” Ben Franklin wrote. Maybe Chinese authorities would be better served if they took a page from Franklin’s playbook – or from one of their own, Lin Yutang.
