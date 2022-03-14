To the editor:
In response to Mr. Malmberg’s editorial on March 9, we feel compelled to clarify and correct a few things that were stated.
Cody Craft Brewing’s original request was for the downtown parking zone to be extended down to 19th. After conversations with the City Planner, it was decided that a specific exemption was a better compromise, and one we were happy to explore to find balance.
We did not go into this “knowing it violates existing regulations,” as Mr. Malmberg insinuated. We’ve worked within every constraint we’ve been given. All we are asking for is a level playing field to run our business. Businesses just to the west of us, zoned the same, have no off-street parking, yet are not held to the same parking requirement.
When our brewery plans became public, one statement we often heard was that “it will be great to have some business and growth down East Sheridan,” that there “needed to be some growth in that area.” We took that risk and are now being penalized for it.
This block was essentially dead until we opened our doors. Do the residents of this city want to continue to see an economic dead zone because two motels will now have to contend with less on-street parking? It’s on-street parking they’ve come to rely on due to their own parking limitations.
We have several lodging establishments within walking distance of our brewery. When patrons walk over, are we to turn them away because we don’t have enough parking spots they aren’t using?
Again, we are only asking for the city to make an equitable, pro-business decision, however they see appropriate. Our occupancy rate is being tied to parking spots, so pursuing this is the only option for us to be competitive.
(s) brian walker
Owner, Cody Craft Brewing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.