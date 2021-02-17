To the editor:
Well, I’m a Republican too and a proud American patriot that voted for and supports President Trump. I’ve been called a clinger, a deplorable and now a domestic-terrorist as well as cult member for simply being a Republican that supported President Trump.
Yep, there are 74 million of us that actually voted for President Trump. Now the liberal elitist left and Democrats are wanting to censor us, cancel us, use drones to eliminate us and if that doesn’t work, send us to indoctrination camps because we are Republicans that support President Trump. Guess what? We will not be silenced, eliminated or indoctrinated.
(s) monty corbett
Cody
