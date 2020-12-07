To the editor:
• Mail-in ballots where there is no requirement that the signature on the envelope and the ballot match.
• No attempt or concern that the mail-in ballot is, in fact, from a registered voter. Incidence of more ballots received than the number of registered voters in the county.
• Blatant attempts to ensure that poll watchers cannot view the ballots being counted.
• Multiple machine votes which can be programmed to change votes in any way desired.
• Clear and obvious knowledge that those associated or invested in the machine voting machines have close ties to specific politicians.
• Obvious and proven evidence that the same voting machines were used in Venezuela because they could be programmed to favor a particular candidate.
• State legislators and attorneys general making decisions that are contrary to a fair and unbiased electoral procedure and process.
• Voting machines in select counties of PA, MI, NV, GA showing favorite vote counts for the Democratic candidate. A GA legislator and the Governor of CA urging people to temporarily move to GA to ensure the two GA Senate runoffs elect the Democratic candidates.
America’s national electoral voting system provides that the state legislators determine the details, but those details must be consistent with the United States Constitution and adherence to the laws of the Democratic Republic. And, they have not been, but there is no investigative and legal involvement.
Obvious question in all the present chaos and inaction: Where the hell is the United States Attorney General? It is widely known from the inaction and slow-walking documents requested by congressional investigators that FBI Director Chris Wray has been delaying any FBI involvement.
His plan is to be invisible in spite of the numerous obvious criminal infractions in the battleground states until election is certified to Congress on Dec. 14, 2020. Again, where the hell is AG Bill Barr? Why hasn’t he ordered that Wray and the FBI swarm all over the numerous corrupt and criminal actions?
People need to go to jail NOW or all future American elections will forever be rigged. That is the immediate consequence. The long-term consequence is this signifies the end of your country.
(s) clay cunningham
Cody
(6) comments
Someone needs to go to jail alright...and they may just do so after January 20.
Rudy Giuliani, is this you? Haven't you already caused enough embarrassment for the US by being laughed and thrown out of court with all your claims?
There was no fraud except for the TV star who raped America for favors from big companies and divided our country.
Spoken like a true Trumpoglodyte, Clay
Do you know all this for a fact or is this from what you watch on TV and in the newspaper cuz it sounds like a lot of BS to me
[thumbup] Boy Howdy !!!
Could there be more wrong in a letter? Crazytown.
