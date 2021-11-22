During Thanksgiving it can be easy to get so caught up in preparations we forget to remember what the holiday is all about. For most of us, it’s easy to be thankful for the big moments such as marriage or the birth of a child. However, how many of us take the time to think about the small things in life that fill us with joy and happiness on a daily basis?
We know it might not be easy, as the past year has been so full of challenges it’s often easier to focus on what we don’t have rather than what we do.
Here are some ideas to get you started:
• Good friends
• Pets
• Spending time with loved ones
• Family traditions
• Your favorite memories
• Hugs
• Laughter
• Holding hands
• The kindness of strangers
• Good neighbors
• Safety and security
• Wisdom that comes with age
• Sunshine
• Fresh air
• Clean water
• Freedom of speech
• Opportunity to get an education
• Freedom of religion
• Weekends
• A good book
• Music
• Nature
• Technology
• A good movie or TV show
• A good meal
• Choices
• New discoveries
• Life
Now that you’ve seen just a few of the things you can express thankfulness for, we encourage you to think of some things you’re grateful for right now. You don’t have to be happy about everything in your life, but you can always find one thing to be glad for.
Happy Thanksgiving.
