In 1939, while the nation was in the doldrums of the Great Depression and Europe was plagued with murmurs of impending conflict, a disorderly assemblage of aggrieved northern Wyoming residents proclaimed their intention of seceding from the Cowboy State.
As years of drought and rock-bottom commodity prices atrophied the regional economy, a number of Wyomingites were frustrated that federal aid from New Deal programs were somehow always allocated elsewhere. Others simply felt the geographical distance from the far-off state capital resulted in political neglect.
In those days Democrats controlled the Wyoming Legislature, and their Republican opponents felt they tended to concentrate outsized attention in the southern part of the state where the Union Pacific and railroad unions held substantial clout.
The architects of the plan envisioned the State of Absaroka, as the new political entity was to be called, fusing portions of northern Wyoming, southeast Montana and western South Dakota. They argued that the region held shared concerns around mining, ranching and geographic remoteness, but with Yellowstone National Park, the Bighorn Mountains, the Tetons and the Black Hills also contained within the proposed borders, tourism was another common denominator. Therefore, proponents settled upon “The Nation’s Playground” as the Absaroka state motto.
Although the movement to create Absaroka never went so far as to pursue formal legal channels, promoters did take the time to design a special Absaroka state license plate and a state flag and named a Miss Absaroka Beauty Queen.
It doesn’t seem like many residents from Park County had much to do with the state of Absaroka, apart from a degree of sympathy for the motivating political grumblings. Sheridan was the center of the agitation and was consequently selected as the capital.
While looking for interesting stories to feature in their Wyoming guidebook, editors with the Federal Writers’ Project included the story of Absaroka as an example of the independent streak and predilection for eccentricity among big-talking Wyoming cowboys.
The ultimate intent behind the effort to establish the state of Absaroka is hard to pin down. For a few proponents the crusade was unquestionably a sincere effort to form a new political entity. But for most it was clearly just an outlet for jaded cowboys to blow off steam and perform cheap political theater during tough economic times.
Even if Absaroka were nothing more than an absurdist joke to many, it did succeed in garnering a bit of attention for the grievances of the showboating malcontents.
Embarrassed by the attention the tate of Absaroka was attracting, Wyoming Gov. Nels W. Smith agreed to meet with the would-be rebels to hear their complaints. During the session the two-bit secessionists emphasized they were not looking to incite an uprising but were genuinely tired of being overlooked by the state government in favor of the larger population centers in the south.
After this recognition from state leaders, the talk of Absaroka slowly abated until it fizzled out altogether with the advent of World War II. However silly, petty and shortsighted the would-be state of Absaroka might have been, its place in the history books remains a testament to the restlessness and knack for political experimentation in the American West. At the same time it was also characteristic of the bluster and wild fantasy shared among those unable to function within the bounds of reality.
