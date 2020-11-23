Each year about this time at Lincoln Elementary School in Gering, Neb., Miss Green, our flamboyant music teacher, had us belt out an old Thanksgiving standard.
“Over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house we go. The horse knows the way to carry the sleigh through white and drifted snow. Over the river, and through the woods – oh, how the wind does blow! It stings the toes and bites the nose as over the ground we go.”
Lydia Marie Child wrote “Over the River” in 1844 as she recalled visiting her grandparents for Thanksgiving. Even though I didn’t need a sleigh to see my grandparents, I liked the sentiment that visiting Grandma’s house was well worth the trip.
One of our grandmas lived right there in Gering where we and our cousins had many Sunday dinners as well as the holiday variety. When we were a little older, we were responsible for cleanup duty while the big people visited in the living room. It was still fun, though, as the five cousins jockeyed for positions to clear the table, wash and dry dishes and put everything away.
I don’t exactly remember the “putting away” part. My guess is Grandma didn’t like that it took weeks to find her favorite pots and pans when we finished our post-dinner chores. I bet that all along, she much preferred doing it herself.
Our other grandparents lived about 90 minutes from us. What I remember most about those visits – other than Grandpa, with a twinkle in his eye, threatening to “knock the soup” out of us kids – was using the “good” dishes. It always seemed like a real feast with those plates and cups, regardless of the food inside. It always brings back lots of memories when we use them at Thanksgiving in our house.
I also remember testing my new-found culinary skills at Grandma’s house. The first thing I ever made, especially for a holiday dinner, was a relish tray for Thanksgiving. I’d learned in “Bluebirds” how to make fancy flowers and such with veggies, and I made a plate worthy of the Food Network.
With the pandemic, however, our children and grandchildren won’t be traveling to our house this year, so we’ll probably livestream the turkey carving or the pumpkin pie serving. I’m told my six-year-old granddaughter Isabella is quite upset her family isn’t making the trip from Colorado. It reminded me of her cousin Addy who, 10 years ago, worried the snow would prevent her Thanksgiving trip to Grandpa and Grandma’s house. She told her mom if she couldn’t come to our house for turkey day, she would be “livid.”
I’m so thankful for our grandkids, but I admit the grandparent business is a huge responsibility. Today, we have five grandkids and three bonus-grandkids with an age span of 6-22 – I think we’re almost pros now. After all, didn’t Addy say she’d be “livid” if she couldn’t come to our house? Children who love to visit Grandpa and Grandma? Now that’s something for which I’m truly thankful; I can’t wait until the pandemic abates so that can happen next year.
I already have it marked on my 2021 calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.