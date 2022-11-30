To the editor:
Ben Zavora writes in his letter to the editor that there are no parking lots in the plug corridor.
He’s right, there is no parking along the plug, because it’s not plowed. But Zavora artfully dodges the more pertinent question: could new parking be created along the plug?
The answer is yes. Park Access Recommendation Committee members have already had discussions with the Custer-Gallatin National Forest about potential future parking areas. There are several options, including near the Lulu Pass junction.
Zavora also writes that plowing the plug means “loss of access to public lands.” If you are confused how opening a closed federal highway that runs through several national forests and connects Wyoming to Yellowstone Park would sever access to public lands, you are not alone. But Zavora is not confused. His worst fear is of me and five other skiers barreling out of a Chevy Suburban with Park County plates, ripping up all the great Wyoming powder up Woody and Republic Creeks that his guided clients spend several hundred dollars a day to ski.
Zavora’s protectionist stance is not hard to understand. I’ve got my honey holes too. But his concerns aren’t as serious as those of PARC members who constitute the majority of businesses in Cooke City. These business owners want to serve customers all year, their businesses to grow and improved access to emergency services. For PARC members who live or have businesses along the plug and are currently being cited by law enforcement for driving or plowing the road to their house, the concern is obvious. They want to access their properties much like anyone else.
When the plug is plowed, new parking will be created. And snowmobilers will continue to have access, along with other folks. Zavora calls this “misinformation,” but it’s just proper planning.
(s) Austin Waisnanen
Cody
