To the editor:

(6) comments

Booneyrat
Tom Conners

Whatever.

Report Add Reply
Hollye Cabiedas

After you end the freedom to change parties to choose representation, will there be a test to prove how "Republican" one is? Will it be a written test or involve feats of strength?

Report Add Reply
Booneyrat
Tom Conners

Uh..oh..fake news...recount they only need 12,000 vote to win.

Report Add Reply
Matt Winslow

The voters of her district - i.e. your neighbors - elected her in a fair and well-run election. Full stop. SMH, What can be more unAmerican than acting like half of America is your enemy?

Report Add Reply
Dewey Vanderhoff
Dewey Vanderhoff

Where do you pasture your 2000 mules, Jim Vetter ?

The Newsome-Webber race is a petri dish gestation locally of the insidious practice of the Republican Party emanating from Washington D.C. to use any means possible to manipulate elections in their favor. Those means elsewhere involve gerrymandering, voter disinfranchisement, disingenuous election challenges and frivolous lawsuits on top, but down near the grassroots and weedpatches the GOP heirarchy resorts to negative campaigning, mudslinging, ad hominem attacks, and copious amounts of male bovine excrement. At every level of contemporary Republican vote jigging we see a lot of misinformation , disinformation , and bald face lying. The Newsome-Webber contest was rife with the latter. It is regrettable a good moderate Republican like Sandy newsome has to don her hip waders and take the low road through the muck to challenge her opponent's malignant tactics and profligate deceits. It is a wretched state of affairs when the open democratic process and civil discourse have been corrupted by dispensing with truth , factuality, reason and respect... all indictable within the same political party in this case. Actual issues and important initiatives never see the light of day in the GOP campaigns now... Republican autocrats are too consumed with attacking liberals and Dems egregiously out of context by rote . But then they turn on anyone/everyone in their own party who does not 100 percent swear to adhere to the party platform without wavering . Bonus points for swearing fealty to the Supreme leader and kissing his ... ring. It's a shame that Democrats have to switch parties to become Republicans for a Day to do the real conscientious voting for them.

Report Add Reply
Pete Demoney

Please consider this, Webber/Weber lost. Twice.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.