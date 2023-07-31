“We can’t both look good; it’s me or the house.”
Prominently displayed on my refrigerator is a pretty magnet with this sentiment. My sister-in-law, Charlene, gave it to me years ago since we both share this mantra. That’s why this mini painting of flowers, surrounded by a delicate wrought iron frame, anchors the upper left corner of my fridge magnet gallery.
Yes, like most folks, our appliance with the milk and eggs inside has quite a collection of refrigerator magnets. We don’t have as many as when we had small kids and grandkids, but we still have a decent collection.
To celebrate our 30th anniversaries, we visited Disney World in 2001 with friends who were married on exactly the same day as we were. Husband Carl and pal Max downed their fair share of ice cream bars shaped like Mickey Mouse ears. Today, the fridge magnet gallery sports a replica of that confection complete with a bite missing and an awesome 22-year-old memory.
Speaking of Disney World, two young pals, Liam and Myers, brought us pins from their trip to the Magic Kingdom. When they saw Carl, the balloon salesman from the movie “Up,” they had to get it for Carl. My pin is a redhead with “My Adventure Book” in tow. Every day, we’re reminded of the two boys who used to live next door.
I suppose travel destinations stock fridge magnets because they’re an easy-to-carry and pack souvenir.
The snowmobiler on a yellow sled magnet reminds Carl of the countless snowmobile trips he’s had in his life. For the last 18 years, it’s especially moving since he’s been in a wheelchair due to a horse accident. No more snowmobiling for him — although sledding buddies said they’d drive him. For safety reasons, their plan was to duct tape him to a machine! Rather than a roll of duct tape, the snowmobile magnet will suffice for a reminder.
I have a measurement chart for cooking and baking. Three teaspoons equal a tablespoon, and a half cup is four ounces. These days, I consult it far more often than I did in the past. Either I don’t cook as much as I used to, or I basically don’t remember all I learned in home economics class some 55 years ago.
Of course, the refrigerator displays the magnetic business cards of several entities. One is the call-a-nurse hotline for the rehab hospital where Carl spent five months recuperating from his horse-accident-caused spinal cord injury. We keep that one front and center since those folks are experts at the ailments that can plague SCI patients years after their initial surgeries.
For a complete fridge magnet collection, one needs a set or two of small magnets. One of our sets has wooden, die-cut elk, deer and moose. My green set looks like halved green marbles, and the enamel set is more wildlife. Is there a theme here?
These magnets gather in the corner, standing at the ready to anchor those photos, reminders or important papers that take up residence on the refrigerator only for a short time. I’m talking license plate renewals, graduation and wedding invitations and the latest recipes from friends.
In the end, I’m thankful for all that space on my refrigerator. Where else would I display everything?
