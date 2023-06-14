As part of its mission of advocating for a quality education for everyone and encouraging participation in our democracy, Wyoming Rising, a 501(c)4 organization, cosponsored a discussion between Rodger McDaniel and Pete and Al Simpson at the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center on April 25.  McDaniel has recently released a book entitled “Profiles in Courage: Standing Against the Wyoming Wind.”  Rodger was a representative in the Wyoming legislature.  He is now the pastor of Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne.  His book is a series of stories about Wyoming citizens who have shown the courage to “stand against the wind” and defend those in less powerful positions.  They faced threats and intimidation because of their actions.  For example, Jeran Artery fought for LGBTQ rights in the legislature.  The Black 14, a group of Black student football players at the University of Wyoming, were kicked off the team in 1969 for asking permission to wear armbands to a game with BYU to protest the policies of the Mormon Church.  Lynn Dickey fought for accessibility for all physically challenged people in Wyoming.  The native people of the Wind River reservation, after losing their land and destruction of their culture, continue their fight for treaty rights.  

