To the editor:
Censorship is something that everyone is always worried about, but requiring you to put your name in your comments isn’t censorship.
The Cody Enterprise is not blocking your comment and removing it. They are asking all of us to be polite and speak our minds with our true names. Censorship is defined as the suppression or prohibition of any parts of books, films, news, etc., that are considered obscene, politically unacceptable, or a threat to security. There is no reason to be rude.
(s) joelene r. smith
Cody
