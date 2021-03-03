So what happened to last week’s “Lester, Part II” column?
One might just as well ask, “Why does a dark cloud hover over Doug’s head, just waiting for a perfect opportunity?”
Tuesday morning with my column all but complete before deadline for a change, my year-old laptop suddenly ceased to function. Even my tech-guru nephew Rusty was unable to revive this state-of-the-art piece of crap, thus you digested a regurgitated column from the Enterprise archives.
Now we’re back to real time and the truth-stranger-than-fiction account of my rags-to-riches, (due in large part to me landing his first job) buddy Lester. Refreshing your short memory, I demolished my dad’s Plymouth on the way to pick Les up for our first shift at Winky’s (home of the “Big Wink Burger”).
Dad found very little humor in it after Les’ stepmother bandaged me up and drove me home, and Les and I had to solicit a ride for our next-day Winky’s debut.
I was eventually fired, of course – in part for yelling from the grill, “Order up. Two nude burgers; nothing on ‘em!” The tyrant boss once fired a kid for eating a hamburger pickle, so it was no skin off my nose; I had lasted long enough to buy my first used car for $150.
When our buddy Igor Felton picked us up that night, Les said, “I hate this freakin’ job too, but I need it to help my dad.” Back home a couple winters later, I asked friends about Lester and learned he now managed Richland’s popular hangout, Burger King. As his success catalyst, I got free Whoppers those couple months, and when I returned home again a following winter, my homeboys said Les was in Jersey running his own BK.
He eventually sold and bought two more in Minneapolis. By then, he and high school sweetheart had divorced. He was remarried to a nice gal named Barb, and later bought three failing BKs in Atlanta’s bad side of town. He once witnessed a murder on the green in front of his golfing party, but darned if he didn’t turn those gangland franchises around.
Before the move, Barb had begun acting strange, and when they set out in separate vehicles for the long drive to Georgia, Les wondered why she insisted he take their beloved Bassett, Buddy in his car while she followed in hers.
On the interstate, Les glances in his rear-view to see Barb disappearing down an exit. Unable to turn around and no idea where to start looking, he hired private detectives to search for her while he settled into his new life.
The call finally came; Barb was found living in a dingy motel room in Williamsport, Pa. Les immediately went to her, but she screamed to onlookers, “Keep him away from me. He’s trying to kill me!” That can take the shine off a romantic reunion, but Les told the motel owner, “Anything she needs, you send me the bills.”
And then things really turned bizarre ...
