To the editor:
As you know, there was a widespread electrical power outage in the Sunlight Basin/Crandall area last week.
For us who were immediately impacted, it was an unnerving experience as the outage time lengthened. I guess we can become complacent expecting electrical power will always be available, occasionally punctuated with short-term outages.
Our curiosity had us out attempting to observe Rocky Mountain Power’s efforts to restore power. Well, we were impressed. Not only did the linemen have the downed power lines to deal with but they spent a lot of time and effort aiding first responders and stranded motorists out of the 3-foot of heavy wet snow so WYDOT could begin plowing the pass.
Local and nearby RMP crews together with contractors pushed through the heavy wet snow, mud, and steep terrain all the while keeping personnel safety paramount. They certainly earned our respect and thanks for a job well done.
(s) bret allard
Cody
