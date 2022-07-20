At the counter at Granny’s Restaurant, around the construction world and all throughout Europe, the question of the day is: “Hot enough for ya?” Normally it’s just a rhetorical question; like “Working hard, or hardly working?” or “How many electricians does it take to screw in a light bulb?” But this summer, asking a roofer if it’s hot enough for him is akin to making a “Your mother is so fat, she’s ...” joke. It’s an existential threat to your well-being.
It goes without saying it’s hot enough for whomever you happen to run into. And it raises the question of why a man staring down his 68th birthday would – along with another old-timer who’s already 68, Dave Beemer – agree to take on a semi-steep, two-story Powell roofing job involving 90 bundles of shingles? And that re-roofing can only be done after removing two existing layers of shingles – one of which we didn’t know existed because my crack estimator Dave failed to discover it originally? It’s insanity that begs the question: “What were we thinking?”
Thankfully though, Dave has a gaggle of relatives, so we called in some younger blood – his 66-year-old brother Donnie to help navigate this monumental task. Actually there were a few 20-something, Beemer/Grenz/Whitlock nephews who did most of the existing shingle tearoff, but basically this roof is being done by “Geriatric Roofing, Inc.”
As my dear ol’ daddy used to say, “It has me ground down to about 7/8th.” It’s been nigh upon a year since I’d done any roofing to speak of and this was no prudent way of re-entering this young man’s profession. The first afternoon we exited the roof, the reported temperature was 97 degrees. I heard one of the younger chaps use a slightly inappropriate analogy, saying “It’s hotter than two rats making love in a wool sock.” I hate to overuse the term “literally,” but you do the math.
Newscasts are full of examples of the whole world currently on fire, and you don’t have to be a flaming liberal to wonder if there’s something to this global warming, so-called “hoax.” If that makes me a RINO, I shall wear that banner. I’m told a polar bear was recently heard saying, “I don’t know how much longer this thin slab of ice is going to hold me.”
No, roofing amidst a heat wave isn’t conducive to physical longevity or mental harmony. I’m reminded of a song … “Mama don’t let your babies grow up to be roofers. It’ll make ‘em infirm and they’re always sunburned, making them real hard to love.”
Speaking of hot, I’m assuming you’ve noticed my new column photo, which clearly reflects how gracefully I’ve aged in spite of the brutal profession I dabble in. I was told my previous, scowling, yellow-haired photo wasn’t a good fit for what is advertised as a humor column. Some might even conclude neither is the actual column content.
Be that as it may, if you think my offering this week reads like it was mailed in, I’m blaming the heat. You try being interesting and funny after a long day of roofing in hell.
